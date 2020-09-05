Short Interest in Platinum Group Metals Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) Drops By 17.0%

Platinum Group Metals Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 439,800 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the July 30th total of 530,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 382,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Platinum Group Metals stock. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in Platinum Group Metals Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) by 180.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. owned 0.56% of Platinum Group Metals worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of PLG traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,285. Platinum Group Metals has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $2.98.

Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Platinum Group Metals Company Profile

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, copper, and nickel deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the North Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

