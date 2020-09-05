Short Interest in Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Expands By 13.5%

Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 26,560,000 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the July 30th total of 23,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days. Approximately 18.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN:SENS traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.42. 1,463,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,643,559. Senseonics has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.78.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.77 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Senseonics in a report on Sunday, August 16th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Senseonics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Senseonics from $0.70 to $0.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Senseonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.70.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Senseonics by 130.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23,526 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Senseonics by 71.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 27,489 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Senseonics by 87.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 30,551 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Senseonics by 207.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 31,722 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Senseonics by 7.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 516,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 37,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

