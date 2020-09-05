Siemens (FRA:SIE) Given a €133.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €133.00 ($156.47) price objective on Siemens (FRA:SIE) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SIE. Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Siemens presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €128.29 ($150.93).

Get Siemens alerts:

Shares of SIE opened at €115.70 ($136.12) on Tuesday. Siemens has a fifty-two week low of €101.40 ($119.29) and a fifty-two week high of €133.39 ($156.93). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €114.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €97.15.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.