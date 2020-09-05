Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Societe Generale raised Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Friday, August 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of GCTAF stock opened at $24.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.15. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and construction of wind farms. It is involved in the engineering, design, production, and sale of wind turbines and related components. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance.

