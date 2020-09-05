Silvercorp Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Short Interest Up 13.8% in August

Silvercorp Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the July 30th total of 2,760,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
SVM has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Pi Financial upped their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $8.25 to $10.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.38.
Silvercorp Metals stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,599,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,826. Silvercorp Metals has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $8.91.
About Silvercorp Metals
Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.
