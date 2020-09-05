Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,364 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Simon Property Group worth $16,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 16,116,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,136,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059,066 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 30.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,737,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,411,946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025,630 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 125.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,280,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $568,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602,519 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 64.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,859,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $2,103,000. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group stock traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.24. The stock had a trading volume of 6,846,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,005,915. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.33. Simon Property Group Inc has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $163.60.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.15). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.60% and a net margin of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered Simon Property Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Simon Property Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.88.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.