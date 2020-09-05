Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

SLP has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

SLP opened at $59.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 119.94 and a beta of -0.19. Simulations Plus has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $73.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.65.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $12.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 24.44%. On average, research analysts predict that Simulations Plus will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $1,587,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,779,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,045,387.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 31.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLP. Chatham Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $644,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Simulations Plus in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 5.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Simulations Plus in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Simulations Plus in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 59.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

