Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) PT Raised to $72.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SITM. Raymond James upped their target price on Sitime from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair assumed coverage on Sitime in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on Sitime from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sitime from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Sitime from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sitime has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.29.

Shares of SITM stock opened at $69.35 on Tuesday. Sitime has a 1 year low of $15.42 and a 1 year high of $81.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.06. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a PE ratio of -110.08.

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.15). Equities research analysts expect that Sitime will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 12,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total value of $782,842.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 796,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,760,733.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Megachips sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $80,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,000,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,553,769 shares of company stock worth $83,576,028. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sitime by 47.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,414,000 after buying an additional 151,865 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sitime during the second quarter worth $872,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sitime by 201.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 21,002 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in Sitime during the second quarter worth $3,793,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Sitime by 427.7% during the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 209,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,925,000 after buying an additional 169,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

