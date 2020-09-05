Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) PT Raised to $75.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SITM. Raymond James raised their target price on Sitime from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sitime from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. William Blair assumed coverage on Sitime in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Roth Capital raised their target price on Sitime from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Sitime from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.29.

SITM opened at $69.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a PE ratio of -110.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.06. Sitime has a fifty-two week low of $15.42 and a fifty-two week high of $81.60.

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.15). On average, equities research analysts expect that Sitime will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sitime news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 1,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $115,638.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,017 shares in the company, valued at $9,087,994.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 8,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $545,396.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,178 shares in the company, valued at $12,294,678.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,553,769 shares of company stock valued at $83,576,028. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sitime during the first quarter valued at about $813,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Sitime by 73.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after buying an additional 50,319 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sitime by 77.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 78,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 34,426 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sitime by 47.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,414,000 after purchasing an additional 151,865 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sitime by 424.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Recommendations for Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM)

