Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Trading Down 8.7%

Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)’s stock price dropped 8.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $139.43 and last traded at $139.91. Approximately 3,476,861 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 2,318,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.29.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.88.

The company has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.27.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 10th. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.03%.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $142,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,415.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director P Mcglade David sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total transaction of $1,912,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,004.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,225 shares of company stock valued at $7,720,850 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 84.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth $411,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 16.2% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,896 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 19.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth $5,363,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

