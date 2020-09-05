Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Lake Street Capital

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) had its target price trimmed by Lake Street Capital from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

SWBI has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $8.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.60.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

SWBI opened at $18.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $22.40.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $227.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.85 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a positive return on equity of 10.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Susan Jean Cupero sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $25,317.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,866 shares in the company, valued at $290,030.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter worth about $232,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter worth about $2,667,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 401.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 163,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 131,234 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 1,158.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 223,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 205,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.