Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at UBS Group

Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

SO has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Southern from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Southern from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Southern from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.66.

Shares of SO opened at $52.29 on Tuesday. Southern has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $71.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $56.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.39.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southern will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $2,970,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,206 shares in the company, valued at $6,963,208.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $148,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,710,932.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,500 shares of company stock worth $3,393,650. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,525,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,116,000 after purchasing an additional 60,110 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 9.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 383,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,670,000 after purchasing an additional 33,689 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 10.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 46,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

