SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Brokerages expect SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.37) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SP Plus’ earnings. SP Plus posted earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 148.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $1.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SP Plus.

Get SP Plus alerts:

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $93.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.00 million. SP Plus had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%.

SP has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

In related news, CFO Kristopher H. Roy acquired 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.51 per share, for a total transaction of $60,481.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Marc Baumann acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.95 per share, for a total transaction of $94,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the first quarter worth $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in SP Plus by 181.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in SP Plus by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in SP Plus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SP Plus by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

SP traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.23. 125,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,739. The company has a market cap of $476.74 million, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. SP Plus has a one year low of $14.44 and a one year high of $47.33.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SP Plus (SP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.