Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Spark Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Spark Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Spark Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of SPKE stock opened at $8.44 on Tuesday. Spark Energy has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $11.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.19 and its 200 day moving average is $7.69. The company has a market cap of $318.19 million, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Spark Energy had a return on equity of 39.74% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $128.54 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Spark Energy during the second quarter worth $72,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Spark Energy by 52.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,266 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Spark Energy by 77.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Spark Energy in the second quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Spark Energy by 9.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 16,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.46% of the company’s stock.

About Spark Energy

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

