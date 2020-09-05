Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $5.75 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Spark Networks is a leading provider of online personals in the United States and internationally. Our comprehensive, user-friendly websites offer convenient and safe places for likeminded singles to connect. Many of these connections lead to long term relationships and quite often marriage. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Spark Networks in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Spark Networks from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LOV opened at $4.61 on Tuesday. Spark Networks has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $7.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOV. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Spark Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spark Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Spark Networks by 3,000,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spark Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Finally, SkyTop Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Spark Networks by 462.6% in the 1st quarter. SkyTop Capital Management LLC now owns 254,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 209,530 shares during the last quarter.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the EliteSingles, SilverSingles, JDate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, and Attractive World brands.

