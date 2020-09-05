Spark New Zealand Ltd (SPKKY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 16th

Spark New Zealand Ltd (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, September 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, October 13th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This is a boost from Spark New Zealand’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.36.

SPKKY stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.20. 14,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.05. Spark New Zealand has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $16.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spark New Zealand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications, and information and communications technology (ICT) products and services primarily in New Zealand. The company's Spark Home, Mobile & Business segment offers a range of services and content, data, and voice services across fiber, wireless, and copper broadband, mobile, online video entertainment, and nationwide Wi-Fi zones to consumer and small business customers.

