SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Shares Sold by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at $226,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 486.5% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 67,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 55,992 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 237,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,447,000 after purchasing an additional 13,347 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FEZ traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.05. 6,751,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,082,186. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.29 and a 1 year high of $41.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.17.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

