Spire (NYSE:SR) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Spire (NYSE:SR) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $63.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $68.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Spire from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Spire from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Spire from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spire from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Spire from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.20.

Spire stock opened at $57.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.59. Spire has a 1 year low of $56.86 and a 1 year high of $88.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Spire had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $321.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Spire will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.6225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 66.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Spire by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its position in shares of Spire by 2.2% during the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 8,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Spire by 7.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Spire by 2.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Spire by 12.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

