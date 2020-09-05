Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Trading Down 15.2%

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) traded down 15.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.19 and last traded at $14.63. 3,445,127 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 232% from the average session volume of 1,037,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.25.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $635.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.41 and its 200-day moving average is $10.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.44. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 50.83%. The business had revenue of $380.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory P. Hickey sold 25,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $311,664.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,336.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 7,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $99,039.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,472 shares in the company, valued at $304,046.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPWH. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

