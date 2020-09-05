Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on STMP. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Stamps.com from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Northland Securities cut shares of Stamps.com from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $160.67.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:STMP opened at $220.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $255.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Stamps.com has a 12 month low of $66.76 and a 12 month high of $325.13.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.85. Stamps.com had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $206.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Stamps.com’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stamps.com will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 23,451 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total transaction of $4,642,125.45. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,272.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jonathan Bourgoine sold 1,250 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.11, for a total transaction of $333,887.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,164 shares of company stock worth $56,571,913 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STMP. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stamps.com during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Stamps.com by 39.2% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Stamps.com during the first quarter worth about $45,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stamps.com during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stamps.com during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.