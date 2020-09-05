Stipend Price Reaches $0.0020 on Exchanges (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 35.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 5th. Stipend has a market capitalization of $23,309.90 and approximately $22.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stipend coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Stipend has traded down 64.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00048533 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.16 or 0.00670798 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,186.51 or 1.00244605 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.00 or 0.01604039 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00011474 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00133041 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005838 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Stipend Coin Profile

Stipend (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stipend is stipend.me

Stipend Coin Trading

Stipend can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

