Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECS)

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2020

Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 4,182 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 561% compared to the typical daily volume of 633 call options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECS. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Capital One Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter worth about $809,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter worth about $301,000.

NYSEARCA:TECS traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.36. 17,598,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,190. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.80 and its 200-day moving average is $16.98. Direxion Daily Technology Bear 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $10.79 and a 1-year high of $122.38.

