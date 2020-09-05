StorageVault Canada Inc (CVE:SVI) Insider StorageVault Canada Inc. Acquires 9,700 Shares of Stock

StorageVault Canada Inc (CVE:SVI) insider StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$79,500.

StorageVault Canada Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, August 26th, StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 800 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,400.00.
  • On Monday, August 24th, StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 66,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$197,953.80.
  • On Friday, August 21st, StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 62,166 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$183,942.98.
  • On Wednesday, August 19th, StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 33,690 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,002.03.
  • On Thursday, June 25th, StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 17,300 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,457.00.
  • On Thursday, June 18th, StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 5,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,450.00.

Shares of SVI traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$3.08. The stock had a trading volume of 63,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,406. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.28. StorageVault Canada Inc has a 12-month low of C$1.90 and a 12-month high of C$4.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.33.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SVI. National Bank Financial upped their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Cormark decreased their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.88.

About StorageVault Canada

StorageVault Canada Inc engages in owning, managing, and renting self-storage and portable storage space to individual and commercial customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company is also involved in the management of stores owned by third parties.

