StorageVault Canada Inc (CVE:SVI) Insider StorageVault Canada Inc. Buys 66,000 Shares

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2020

StorageVault Canada Inc (CVE:SVI) insider StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 66,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.00 per share, with a total value of C$197,953.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 162,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$486,183.53.

StorageVault Canada Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, August 31st, StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 9,700 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.00 per share, with a total value of C$29,100.00.
  • On Wednesday, August 26th, StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 800 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.00 per share, with a total value of C$2,400.00.
  • On Friday, August 21st, StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 62,166 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.96 per share, with a total value of C$183,942.98.
  • On Wednesday, August 19th, StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 33,690 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.97 per share, with a total value of C$100,002.03.
  • On Thursday, June 25th, StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 17,300 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.09 per share, with a total value of C$53,457.00.
  • On Thursday, June 18th, StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 5,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.09 per share, with a total value of C$15,450.00.

Shares of SVI stock opened at C$3.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.28. StorageVault Canada Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$1.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SVI shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Cormark dropped their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.88.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

StorageVault Canada Inc engages in owning, managing, and renting self-storage and portable storage space to individual and commercial customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company is also involved in the management of stores owned by third parties.

