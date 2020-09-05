Strix Group (LON:KETL) Cut to Under Review at Shore Capital

Shore Capital downgraded shares of Strix Group (LON:KETL) to an under review rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on Strix Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.

Get Strix Group alerts:

KETL stock opened at GBX 242 ($3.16) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,881.23, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 210.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 184.57. The company has a market capitalization of $481.29 million and a P/E ratio of 22.92. Strix Group has a 1-year low of GBX 110.80 ($1.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 228 ($2.98).

In other Strix Group news, insider Frank Gao sold 43,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 193 ($2.52), for a total value of £84,360.30 ($110,231.67).

Strix Group Company Profile

Strix Group Plc manufactures and sells kettle safety controls and other components worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating, temperature and steam-management devices, such as steam boilers, instant flow heaters, and turbo toasters.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Strix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.