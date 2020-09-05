STV Group (LON:STVG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of STV Group (LON:STVG) in a research note published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of STV Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

LON:STVG opened at GBX 252 ($3.29) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $116.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 220.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 268.01. STV Group has a 12-month low of GBX 210 ($2.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 455 ($5.95).

In other news, insider Ian Steele bought 1,600 shares of STV Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 230 ($3.01) per share, for a total transaction of £3,680 ($4,808.57).

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Productions, and External Lottery Management segments. It provides news, sports, entertainment, weather, competitions, video on demand, and STV programs.

