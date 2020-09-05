Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC., is a financial holding company established through a share transfer from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation. As a holding company, SMFG has functions such as strategic planning, management, resource allocation, strategic planning of information systems, financial management, investor relations, risk management, human resource management for group executives, and business auditing of the group as a whole. Sumitomo Mitsui Card Company, Limited, SMBC Leasing Company, Limited, SMBC Friend Securities and The Japan Research Institute are wholly-owned subsidiaries of SMFG. “

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SMFG. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.75.

SMFG stock opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp has a one year low of $4.49 and a one year high of $7.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.57.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 147.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 107,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 64,334 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in the second quarter worth $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 16.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 222,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 30,757 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 16.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 525,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 74,367 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 1.2% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 177,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (SMFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.