Summit X LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Summit X LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 172.0% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.59. The company had a trading volume of 7,198,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,663,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.22. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,233,336.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

