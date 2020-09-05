Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) Price Target Raised to $43.00

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) had its target price upped by JMP Securities from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NOVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BofA Securities raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.10.

NOVA stock opened at $21.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.07. Sunnova Energy International has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $29.61.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $42.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.32 million.

In other news, Director Newlight Partners Lp sold 2,100,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $53,025,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stuart D. Allen sold 64,800 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $1,237,032.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,329.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,644,473 shares of company stock valued at $327,473,609.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 5.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 143.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 9.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 83.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter valued at about $49,000.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

