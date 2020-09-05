SVB Leerink Increases Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Price Target to $56.00

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its price objective boosted by SVB Leerink from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.85) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

IONS has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. William Blair reissued a hold rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.80.

IONS opened at $55.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.19 and a beta of 1.52. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $39.32 and a 1-year high of $67.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.84.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.87 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,778. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $868,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 26,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,536.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,314 shares of company stock worth $4,140,612. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IONS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 38.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,315,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,545,000 after acquiring an additional 362,734 shares during the period. AJO LP grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1,060.4% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 369,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,778,000 after purchasing an additional 337,550 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,306,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,576,000 after purchasing an additional 252,690 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 670,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,684,000 after purchasing an additional 180,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3,033.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 174,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,296,000 after purchasing an additional 169,052 shares during the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

