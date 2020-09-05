SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) Director Sells $152,561.00 in Stock

SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) Director Erika H. James sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $152,561.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Erika H. James also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SVMK alerts:

On Monday, August 31st, Erika H. James sold 18,039 shares of SVMK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $451,155.39.

On Monday, August 17th, Erika H. James sold 8,750 shares of SVMK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $197,050.00.

Shares of SVMK stock opened at $22.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.94 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.47 and a 200 day moving average of $19.42. SVMK Inc has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $26.24.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). The company had revenue of $90.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.10 million. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a negative net margin of 24.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SVMK Inc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on SVMK in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub cut SVMK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on SVMK from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVMK. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of SVMK by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,352,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,808,000 after buying an additional 1,979,933 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of SVMK during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,254,000. Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SVMK by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,329,000 after buying an additional 1,002,074 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SVMK by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,331,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,504,000 after buying an additional 951,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of SVMK by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,950,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,981,000 after buying an additional 656,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for SVMK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVMK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.