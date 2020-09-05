SYMRISE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SYMRISE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Symrise AG manufactures, develops and sells fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic base materials and substances for the cosmetics industry. The company’s operating segments consists of Scent & Care and Flavor & Nutrition. Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas and also develops specific application processes for such substances. Flavor and Nutrition segment develops, produces and sells flavors which are used by customers in the production of food products and beverages. Its product includes perfume, cosmetics and food manufacturers to pharmaceutical companies and producers of nutritional supplements, pet food and baby food. The company operates primarily in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, the Asia Pacific and Latin America. Symrise AG is headquartered in Holzminden, Germany. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on SYIEY. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of SYMRISE AG/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of SYMRISE AG/ADR in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of SYMRISE AG/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SYMRISE AG/ADR in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of SYMRISE AG/ADR in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

SYIEY stock opened at $33.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.83. SYMRISE AG/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $19.19 and a fifty-two week high of $34.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.37 and a beta of 0.85.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients, raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

