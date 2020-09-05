Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) Stock Position Lowered by HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,261 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 99,939 shares during the quarter. Targa Resources makes up about 1.9% of HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Targa Resources worth $5,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,197,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $98,105,000 after purchasing an additional 535,067 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Targa Resources by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 11,215,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,499,000 after buying an additional 444,246 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Targa Resources by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,422,871 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $169,037,000 after buying an additional 2,432,598 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Targa Resources by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 8,066,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $161,888,000 after buying an additional 787,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Targa Resources by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,646,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,928,000 after buying an additional 822,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRGP. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.39.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 40,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $825,847.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 241,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,940,189.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Targa Resources stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $16.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,650,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,791. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.98. Targa Resources Corp has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.68 and a 200-day moving average of $17.74.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 22.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.89%. Equities analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is -49.38%.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

