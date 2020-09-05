TD Securities Raises Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target to C$3.50

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. CIBC lifted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$2.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.30.

Shares of Whitecap Resources stock opened at C$2.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $942.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.49 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.35. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of C$0.73 and a one year high of C$5.71.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$157.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$164.90 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Whitecap Resources will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0143 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is -5.21%.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

