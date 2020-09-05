Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Teck Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $11.10 to $12.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.53.

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $11.77 on Tuesday. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.25 and its 200 day moving average is $9.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.53.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Teck Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.037 per share. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 6.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Teck Resources by 28.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Teck Resources by 16.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Teck Resources by 28.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Teck Resources by 0.7% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 365,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Teck Resources by 16.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

