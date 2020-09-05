Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Lifted to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has $252.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TDOC. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Teladoc Health from $144.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $197.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $227.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Teladoc Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $282.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $205.82.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $198.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 11.36 and a quick ratio of 11.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.96. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $59.32 and a 1-year high of $253.00. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of -154.91 and a beta of 0.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $241.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William H. Frist sold 740 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $177,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.71, for a total value of $6,561,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 697,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,502,764.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,297 shares of company stock valued at $33,366,198. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 705.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,673,947 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $701,136,000 after buying an additional 3,217,743 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 510.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,403,845 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $217,610,000 after buying an additional 1,173,845 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1,406.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,001,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $191,086,000 after buying an additional 934,829 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 405.7% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 625,931 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $97,026,000 after buying an additional 502,144 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 16,754.5% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 406,531 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 404,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

