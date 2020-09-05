TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tele2 AB provides telecommunication services to residential and business customers. The Company offers mobile services, fixed broadband and telephony, data network services and content services. It operates primarily in Sweden, the Netherlands, Kazakhstan, Croatia, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Austria, Germany and internationally. Tele2 AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

TLTZY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of TELE2 AB/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. DNB Markets raised shares of TELE2 AB/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of TELE2 AB/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of TELE2 AB/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of TELE2 AB/ADR in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of TLTZY stock opened at $7.18 on Tuesday. TELE2 AB/ADR has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $8.01. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.76.

TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $687.03 million during the quarter. TELE2 AB/ADR had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.90%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TELE2 AB/ADR will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About TELE2 AB/ADR

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, messaging, and value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

