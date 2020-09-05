Telsey Advisory Group Increases Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $100.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price objective raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on JACK. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $71.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.53.

Shares of JACK stock opened at $83.32 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.28. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $93.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.60.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $242.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.63 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.62%. As a group, analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 17th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.78%.

In other news, CFO Lance F. Tucker sold 2,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $181,994.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,543,450.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Jack in the Box by 68.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

