Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Terreno Realty Corporation is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring industrial real estate located in major coastal U.S. markets. The Company’s main focus is on markets in Los Angeles Area; Northern New Jersey/New York City; San Francisco Bay Area; Seattle Area; Miami Area; and Washington, D.C./Baltimore. Terreno Realty Corporation focuses on investing in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex (including light manufacturing, and research and development) and trans-shipment. The Company will target functional buildings in infill locations that may be shared by multiple tenants and that cater to customer demand within the various submarkets, in which it operates. The Company will utilize local third-party property managers for day-to-day property management. Terreno Realty Corporationy will make all operating and leasing decisions on its properties. “

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

TRNO has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Scotiabank started coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a sector outperform rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Terreno Realty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terreno Realty presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.33.

Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $57.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.51 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.08. Terreno Realty has a fifty-two week low of $42.12 and a fifty-two week high of $64.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.26%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Terreno Realty during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Terreno Realty by 108.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Terreno Realty during the second quarter valued at $61,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Terreno Realty by 32.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Terreno Realty during the first quarter valued at $96,000.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Terreno Realty (TRNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.