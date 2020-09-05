Tervita (TSE:TEV) Price Target Lowered to C$3.50 at National Bank Financial

Tervita (TSE:TEV) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$4.75 to C$3.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TEV. AltaCorp Capital upgraded Tervita from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Tervita from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Tervita from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TD Securities boosted their target price on Tervita from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tervita from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.19.

Shares of TEV stock opened at C$2.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.97 million and a PE ratio of -2.28. Tervita has a 52-week low of C$2.52 and a 52-week high of C$7.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 462.44.

Tervita (TSE:TEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$378.00 million. Analysts expect that Tervita will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tervita Company Profile

Tervita Corporation provides waste management and environmental solutions to oil and gas, mining, industry, community, and government customers in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The company offers treatment, recovery, and disposal (TRD) of fluids; energy marketing services; processing and disposal of solid materials; disposal of oilfield-generated waste; and supplying and operating of drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management services, as well as provides onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production.

