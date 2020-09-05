Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Earns “Sell” Rating from Independent Research

Independent Research reiterated their sell rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a $114.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Tesla from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $196.80 to $331.60 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a sell rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $295.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Tesla has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $177.58.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $418.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,089.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Tesla has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $502.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $345.03 and a 200-day moving average of $206.82.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.00, for a total transaction of $7,185,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,513.45, for a total transaction of $378,362.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,581 shares in the company, valued at $17,527,264.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,454 shares of company stock worth $68,999,316. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Windsor Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Tesla by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 147 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 579 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

