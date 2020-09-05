TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Stock Price Down 8.5%

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP)’s stock price fell 8.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.05 and last traded at $12.66. 589,872 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 187% from the average session volume of 205,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.83.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TFFP. Maxim Group increased their price objective on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.36.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Equities analysts predict that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 9,682 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 752.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 89,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 79,050 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,268,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 856,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 277,300 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP)

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

