TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TGTX. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on TG Therapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TG Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TG Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of TG Therapeutics stock opened at $23.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.07 and its 200-day moving average is $17.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. TG Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $27.62.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 384.84% and a negative net margin of 135,198.03%. Analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William James Kennedy sold 7,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $141,501.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 11.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 362,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after buying an additional 38,310 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 21.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,340,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,190,000 after buying an additional 239,730 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $2,108,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 101.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 632,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,226,000 after buying an additional 319,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

