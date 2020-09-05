The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 534,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,896 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of The Carlyle Group worth $14,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,980,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,498,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 709.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 920,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,928,000 after acquiring an additional 806,772 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the second quarter worth $14,733,000. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at $9,247,000. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 22,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $635,535.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 879,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,450,711.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 230,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $29,588,610.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,939,172 shares of company stock worth $258,687,011 over the last three months.

Shares of CG traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,077,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,571. The Carlyle Group LP has a fifty-two week low of $15.21 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.34 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.31.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.17. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 19.81% and a negative net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group LP will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 10th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. CIBC upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group to an “outperformer” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.31.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.