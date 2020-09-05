Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TBPH. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Cowen began coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Theravance Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Theravance Biopharma from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.75.

Shares of TBPH stock opened at $17.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.29. Theravance Biopharma has a 52-week low of $15.72 and a 52-week high of $31.54.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $15.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.05 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Theravance Biopharma news, insider Brett K. Haumann sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $457,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,810 shares in the company, valued at $5,629,844.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 17,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $307,854.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,252 shares in the company, valued at $5,998,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 16.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 13,804 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 13.7% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 40,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 129.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,780,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951,711 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the first quarter worth $587,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 10.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,055,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,387,000 after purchasing an additional 95,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

