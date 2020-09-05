Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,824,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,771,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,140 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,503,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,684,029,000 after acquiring an additional 165,895 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,621,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,210,756,000 after acquiring an additional 376,531 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,845,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,374,142,000 after acquiring an additional 92,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,469,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,257,091,000 after acquiring an additional 22,856 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Syed A. Jafry sold 20,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.94, for a total value of $8,511,664.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,657 shares in the company, valued at $11,061,055.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.58, for a total transaction of $10,114,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,785,584.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 173,868 shares of company stock valued at $71,253,379. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TMO. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $352.00 to $436.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $468.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.33.

TMO traded down $9.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $409.98. 2,188,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.02 billion, a PE ratio of 44.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $414.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.81. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $441.96.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

