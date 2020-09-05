Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tilly’s had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 0.63%.

Shares of TLYS opened at $7.32 on Friday. Tilly’s has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The stock has a market cap of $205.72 million, a PE ratio of 230.67 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

In related news, CFO Michael Henry purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $28,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,290 shares in the company, valued at $266,630.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 28.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TLYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tilly’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.10.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

