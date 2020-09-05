Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tilly’s had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 0.63%.
Shares of TLYS opened at $7.32 on Friday. Tilly’s has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The stock has a market cap of $205.72 million, a PE ratio of 230.67 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
In related news, CFO Michael Henry purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $28,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,290 shares in the company, valued at $266,630.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 28.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Tilly’s Company Profile
Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.
