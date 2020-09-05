TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. lessened its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 54.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,935 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 36,711 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,508 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 5.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 228,785 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $10,938,000 after purchasing an additional 11,817 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 38.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,821 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter worth about $622,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.18. The stock had a trading volume of 6,780,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,332,708. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $66.57 billion, a PE ratio of 96.81, a P/E/G ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.74.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.72.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,796,375.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Further Reading: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.