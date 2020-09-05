Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) Director Robert I. Toll Sells 14,472 Shares of Stock

Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) Director Robert I. Toll sold 14,472 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $640,096.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,020,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,968,576.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $41.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.76. Toll Brothers Inc has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $49.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 6.34.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TOL. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 44.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,892,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613,869 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 148.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,927,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,779 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,246,000 after purchasing an additional 717,638 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,296,000. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TOL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $16.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.53.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Featured Article: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.