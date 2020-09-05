TORTOISE PIPELI/COM (NYSE:TTP) Short Interest Up 16.7% in August

TORTOISE PIPELI/COM (NYSE:TTP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the July 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of TORTOISE PIPELI/COM by 8.8% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 239,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 19,416 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in TORTOISE PIPELI/COM by 2.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in TORTOISE PIPELI/COM by 3.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 119,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in TORTOISE PIPELI/COM by 41.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 29,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in TORTOISE PIPELI/COM by 5.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TTP stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,504. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.47. TORTOISE PIPELI/COM has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $56.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st.

TORTOISE PIPELI/COM Company Profile

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

